Manhunt underway for suspect charged with killing Houston toddler on New Year's Eve

Authorities need your help looking for a man charged with the murder of a 3-year-old boy on New Year's Eve.

According to the Houston Police Department, David Ajanel Ixcayau, 20, is accused of killing 3-year-old Wilson Cosigua on Dec. 31, 2020.

Officials say they were called out to an apartment in the 6400 block of Ranchester Dr. around 5:30, that's where they found the child inside, unresponsive. An investigation led officers to identify Ixcayau as the suspect in this incident and was later charged for his role in Wilson's death.

If you have any information on Ixcayau's whereabouts, you're urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

