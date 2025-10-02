Attacker, 2 Yom Kippur observers killed at Manchester synagogue: Reports

The Brief Two Jewish people and an attacker are dead after a car and knife attack at a Manchester synagogue. The attack happened on Yom Kippur and is being investigated as an act of terror and antisemitism. The identities of the suspect and victims, and the official motive, are currently unknown.



The deadly attack at the Jewish place of worship on their holiest day also left several injured Thursday morning, FOX News reports.

What we know:

The incident happened outside the synagogue Thursday morning as Jewish worshipers gathered in observance of Yom Kippur, FOX News reports.

Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue around 9:30 a.m. after a car was driven towards pedestrians. At least one person was also stabbed at the scene.

The victims have been confirmed as "members of the Jewish community," according to the Associated Press.

Many worshipers were inside the temple at the time, and police say one member of the public prevented the attacker from getting inside.

Shortly after the attack, law enforcement shot and killed the suspect.

Police are calling the car and knife attack an act of terror, attributing the violence to antisemitism.

The investigation is now being led by counterterrorist police, Manchester officials have announced.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspect and victims have not been released.

While the police consider the incident an act of terror, an official motive has not been uncovered.

‘It’s horrifying'

What they're saying:

"It's horrifying," one bystander at the scene told a reporter. "Unfortunately, in the last year we've witnessed a whole load of terror and attacks against the Jewish people."

"People should be allowed to go about and practice their faith knowing they're going to be safe," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. "Unfortunately, Jewish people across the country, across the globe, don't feel that way."

"The attack in Manchester this morning is absolutely shocking, and all of our thoughts are with those affected," said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe."

What's next:

Law enforcement officers have been deployed as protection for synagogues across the UK following the attack.