Man, woman injured in shooting in northwest Harris County

article

Authorities say a man and a woman were shot after they were approached by a group of unknown males in northwest Harris County.

Deputies first responded to a shooting in the 8100 block of Breezeway Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

They found a woman in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While they were working that scene, another man with gunshot wounds was located near Fairbanks and the Northwest Freeway.

The sheriff’s office says the man reported that he was with the woman at the Breezeway location when they were approached by several males.

Advertisement

Authorities say surveillance video shows that three unknown males approached, an altercation took place, and the man and the woman were shot.

The man drove away and called 911, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspects fled on foot. Deputies searched the area, but did not locate them.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS