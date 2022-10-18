Man with multiple charges of harassing, stalking same woman free on bond with repeated bond violations

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and current judges are behind a disturbing trend.

Back in 2017, only 30 defendants got bond for violating a protective order. Last year, that number rose to 420.

Some would point to 21-year-old Julian Chavez as to why bond isn't appropriate for someone accused of violating a protective order.

Based on court documents, Chavez will not abide by his bond conditions, but he will keep getting new criminal charges.

"They keep releasing this guy, and he keeps harassing, stalking, breaking into her home," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Almost all of the misdemeanor and felony charges filed against Chavez involve the same woman. The charges include stalking and harassment.

"How could you put any faith in our system when you keep releasing this guy over and over again, and he keeps repeating the same crimes over and over again," Kahn said.

Here's a Breaking Bond first. Chavez did time in jail and was convicted of four misdemeanors while still on bond for felony charges.

"He did time in the county jail four times while on bond, and was still allowed to remain on bond, and still allowed to be put back out in the community to make her life a living hell," said Kahan.

Chavez was recently charged with violating a protective order, which is a felony.

"He was found in possession of a 9-millimeter Glock handgun, it's documented," Kahan said.

The District Attorney's Office asked 232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill to revoke Chavez's bond and deny bail for the latest charge. Instead, Judge Josh Hill set Chavez's bond at $100,000.

Chavez is now a free man.

"She filed a protective order. A protective order is supposed to protect victims from their perpetrators, not leave them in fear of their lives," said domestic violence advocate Chau Nguyen.

Joshua Normand, who is running against Hill, says the incumbent has released 10 defendants on bond, who went on to allegedly commit murder.

"It's 10 people that perhaps didn't need to lose their lives for a variety of different reasons," said Normand. "But it's not good for the community. It's basically terrible for public safety."