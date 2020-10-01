Man who left his Fort Bend County group home has been found

article

A man who left his Fort Bend County group home on Wednesday has been found.

Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies had been searching for Thomas Woodrow Love.

The 72-year-old man had last been seen on Wednesday in the 15800 block of Riverside Grove Drive.

Authorities said Love left his group home sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday night and 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, camo pants, and white FILA shoes.

Authorities say Love was found in good health on Friday.