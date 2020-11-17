Man wanted for questioning related to deadly shooting in Baytown

article

Houston Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another that took place on Sunday, Nov. 14 around 2:30 a.m.

Mickey Gonzalez, 37, is being sought for questioning about his role in the shooting in the 3100 block of Berkley Street.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The identity of the deceased victim, 33, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

A second victim, 36, was transported to an area hospital.



According to Houston Police, the two victims were heard arguing with a person, believed to be Gonzalez, in an apartment complex parking lot.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and the victims then fled in a red pickup truck.

Advertisement

The victims were later discovered in the pickup truck by officers with the Baytown Police Department. Both males suffered multiple gunshot wounds, one was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was transported to the hospital.

It is believed Gonzalez and a female fled the scene in a black 2016 Chevrolet Impala prior to officers' arrival to the scene.

Gonzalez made a statement concerning his involvement in the shooting to family members, who then relayed it to investigators.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gonzalez or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIP