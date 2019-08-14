Man wanted for charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man who is wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a child in Houston.

Fabio Lopez, 43, is wanted on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to Crime Stoppers, police received a report of sexual assault in November 2017. Police say the child was sexually abused by Lopez.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic male, 4’09”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.