In connection with the death of 16-year-old Edna High School cheerleader Lizbeth Medina, the Edna Police Department and Texas Rangers have captured suspect Rafael Govea Romero.

Romero was arrested in Schulenburg, Texas, and has been charged with capital murder, according to the Edna Police Department.

In our recent report, Edna police released photos of a person of interest in the investigation into the death of Medina earlier this week.

Police say the body of Medina was discovered by her mother, Jacqueline Medina, in their apartment on Tuesday.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

Officials say Romero has been transported to Jackson County jail.

In a released press statement, officials said, "Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizabeth's family and friends are grieving and will still need support from the community. The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace"!

Edna Police also expressed gratitude to the Texas Rangers, Schulenburg Police Department, and Fayette County for their collaboration and assistance in bringing the suspect into custody.