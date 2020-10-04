Man struck in neck by stray bullet in Houston shooting

article

Houston Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday, Oct. 3 around 9 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to 10100 Forum Park Drive in Houston and found a male victim with gunshot wounds to the neck and leg.

It was reported that the victim was caught in the crossfire after a shooting broke out in front of his apartment complex.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics and is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses say a champagne-colored pickup truck and dark-colored Nissan Altima were making a turn onto Forum Park heading north.

The pickup truck forced the Nissan onto the curb and the Nissan started chasing after the truck.



According to police, someone in the Nissan then started shooting at the truck and the male victim who was outside at the time was struck.

