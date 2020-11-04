Man steals guns, ammo, armor from police supply store

A Houston man is under arrest after breaking into a police supply store and stealing ammunition, guns, and a bulletproof vest, according to court records.

Guillermo Henriquez, 20, is accused of stealing $7,500 worth of guns, ammo, and body armor from Central Police Supply on Washington Ave, according to the charging document filed by Houston Police.

Henriquez’ brother told FOX 26 police swarmed their house Tuesday, two days after Henriquez allegedly committed the crime Sunday.

“It’s just like they just came out of nowhere—all these police,” said Henriquez’s brother.

He told FOX 26 he had no idea Henriquez had allegedly stolen thousands of dollars’ worth of ammo, armor, and weapons when police arrived at their home on Election Night.

“I still don’t understand why he did it, if he even did it,” he said. “I don’t even know.”

Henriquez is charged with burglary of a building. Police told FOX 26 they are not releasing his mug shot due to the ongoing investigation.

Police say he broke through a window of the Central Police Supply store and stole 500 rounds of ammunition as well as guns and a body armor vest.

According to court records, the crime was caught on surveillance camera, and the store manager recognized the burglar as a former employee and relative.

Henriquez was arrested in August for shooting a gun in a metro area, but other than that he has no criminal history in Harris County.

Henriquez’ brother says he works construction and has no idea why his brother would steal so much ammo.

The staff at Central Police supply declined to comment. Police are not yet saying whether they were able to recover what was stolen.

