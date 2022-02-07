Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death during an argument with family member: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death on Monday evening. 

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Elberta around 7 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found a 37-year-old Hispanic male dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. 

An initial investigation revealed that the victim was involved with a family member in some type of disturbance that ended up leading to a shooting, authorities said. 

Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said during a news briefing Monday evening that they know who and where the suspect is, but they wouldn’t release the person’s identity. 

The investigation into the case is ongoing. 
 