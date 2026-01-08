Street closures planned for Chevron Houston Marathon
HOUSTON - If you're planning to be around Downtown Houston this weekend for reasons other than the Chevron Houston Marathon, the marathon could impact your drive.
What we know:
Certain streets will be closed off at different times from Thursday–Sunday. Events are scheduled until 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Chevron Marathon has closure maps posted for Saturday and for Sunday near Daikin Park, the George Brown Convention Center, Discovery Green, etc.
Chevron has detailed driving information for those who live in the areas impacted by the closures.
The main closures will be on Sunday starting at 6 a.m. for the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon.
The following streets will be closed off:
Marathon Course Closures
- Congress from Crawford to Smith
- Smith from Congress to Franklin
- Franklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)
- Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)
- Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West Gray
- West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby
- Kirby (northbound) from Inwood to San Felipe
- Kirby (southbound) from San Felipe to Bissonnet
- Bissonnet from Kirby to Montrose
- Mandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to Sunset
- Sunset from Mandell to Main St.
- Main St. to University Blvd.
- University Blvd. from Greenbriar to Weslayan
- Weslayan (from University to Bissonnet
- Weslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to Westpark
- Westpark from Weslayan to 610 Service Rd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder road)
- Newcastle from Westpark to I-69 Service Rd. (all lanes except one southbound lane of Newcastle)
- Post Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San Felipe
- San Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.
- Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.
- Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.
- Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.
- Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610
- Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to Shepherd
- Shepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen Parkway
- Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby
- Dallas from Allen Parkway to Bagby
- Bagby from Dallas to Lamar
- Lamar from Bagby to Avenida de las Americas
- Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk
Additional Half Marathon Course Closures
- Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain
- Main (southbound) from Mecom Fountain to Bissonnet
- Bissonnet (eastbound) from Main to Montrose
- Montrose (southbound) from Bissonnet to Dallas
- Montrose (northbound) from Dallas to Allen Parkway
Freeway Exit Ramp Closures
- 610 West Loop, southbound, exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond
- I-69 southbound exit to Newcastle
The Source: Chevron Houston Marathon.