Airports cancelling flights to parts of Mexico amid reports of cartel leader killed

The Brief United and Southwest Airlines confirm they're canceling Sunday flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. This comes amid reports of an infamous cartel leader being killed by the Mexican army in Jalisco. The US State Department has issued a travel warning for multiple parts of Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.



Airlines in the US are canceling some Sunday flights to Mexico after the reported killed of a Mexican cartel leader leads to clashes in the area.

Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara flights canceled

What we know:

United Airlines confirmed with FOX 26 Houston that all flights to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Guadalajara have been canceled for Sunday.

Southwest Airlines says their flights arriving to and departing from PVR are also canceled.

What we don't know:

As of this report, no PVR-related flight changes have been announced for after Sunday.

What you can do:

United Airlines says they have waivers in place to support customers who are impacted by the cancellations. Flyers are also encouraged to go to United.com to check flight statuses and other updates, and download the United mobile app for the "Agent on Demand" tool to speak with an agent for more help.

Southwest Airlines says they'll have sections to support their impacted customers.

Cartel leader killed

Big picture view:

The cancellations come amid reports of a Mexican cartel leader being killed on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, the Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho." He is said to have been "Mexico's most powerful cartel."

Cervantes' death has reportedly led to burning vehicles blocking roads for hours, which is said to be a cartel tactic to block military operations.

The US State Department has issued a travel warning for various parts of Mexico, including parts of Jalisco like Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

