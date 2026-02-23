Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis dies after Houston hit-and-run crash

The Brief Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis has died, the sheriff's office says. Deputy Lewis was injured in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend while helping a stranded motorist. There is no description of the vehicle or driver involved in the crash.



A Fort Bend County deputy who was injured in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend has died, the sheriff’s office confirms.

‘The very best of law enforcement’

Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis (Photo: Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that Deputy Kenneth Lewis, who was hit by a vehicle on Saturday, died from his injuries.

"Deputy Lewis demonstrated the very best of law enforcement. His selflessness, dedication, and commitment to serving others reflect the core values of our office and the profession he proudly served," the sheriff's office wrote. "We ask that you continue to keep Deputy Lewis’ family, friends, and our FBCSO family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Crash remains under investigation

The backstory:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Lewis was hit by a vehicle at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday on I-10 near Eldridge Parkway in west Houston.

Deputy Lewis was in his personal vehicle when he stopped to help a driver who was stranded on the freeway. Officials say the deputy was then hit by another vehicle that fled the scene.

What we don't know:

There is no description of the vehicle or driver involved in the crash.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.