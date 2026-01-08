Charges dismissed against Chace Calicut in Houston-area driving incident

The Brief Aggravated assault charges were dismissed against Chace Calicut. Calicut was accused in a violent driving incident involving another North Shore High School classmate in July. Calicut was charged in July, shortly after committing to the University of Georgia to play football.



Charges have been dismissed against Chace Calicut, the Houston-area teen accused in a violent driving incident last year.

Calicut, 18, had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court documents show the charges were dismissed on Wednesday.

The explanation listed was, "State to do further investigation. Subject to refile."

Why was Calicut charged?

The backstory:

Calicut was charged in July. He had recently committed to the University of Georgia to play football, and was a four-star recruit.

Calicut and his North Shore High School classmate Isaiah Brice Phillip, 17, were charged for an incident on July 6.

According to court records, two 17-year-old victims – who were fellow classmates – told investigators Calicut was driving a black Escalade down the 13300 block of Kuykendahl with Phillip in the passenger seat.

Court documents state that the victims claimed Calicut drove aggressively, break checking them, and Phillip pointed a gun at them when the Escalade pulled up next to the victims’ vehicle.

The records show the victims say Phillip fired that gun at them multiple times. One of the victims told investigators that Calicut had been threatening him at school and over Facetime calls for several months, according to court documents.

Shortly after Calicut's arrest, community advocate Quanell X spoke out in defense of Calicut saying, "He did not commit a crime."

Quanell X said at the time, ""He was a victim that night, and we have proof."

Dig deeper:

On July 18, Calicut and Phillip were charged in the July 6 incident but weren’t immediately taken into custody.

Two days later, Phillip was killed in a shooting at an east Harris County pool party.