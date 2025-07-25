The Brief Chace Calicut, his family and community advocates held a press conference on Friday, speaking out for the first time since his arrest. Community advocate, Quanell X, claims Calicut is innocent and didn't commit a crime. Calicut faces felony charges following a violent driving incident. His next court appearance is in August.



Star football player and Georgia commit, Chace Calicut is heading into his senior year at North Shore. Right now, the 17-year-old is facing serious charges following a violent driving incident.

High school football player faces serious charges

What we know:

On July 6 along Kuykundahl Road, Harris County deputies say Calicut was driving erratically near a car with two classmates inside. 17-year-old Isaiah Phillip was in the car with Calicut and allegedly pointed a gun at the classmates and fired shots. Afterwards, deputies say Calicut called the mother of one of the classmates, allegedly admitting he knew Phillip had a gun and was going to shoot and begged her not to report him. Deputies say Calicut had been threatening one of the classmates at school for months.

On July 20, authorities say Phillip was murdered during a shooting at a summer pool party at a local apartment complex. At this time, FOX 26 has not been told there’s a connection to the July 6 and July 20 shooting. Community advocate, Quanell X, said it's tragic.

"It's unfortunate what happened to Isaiah. It's tragic, our prayers are with Isaiah’s family," said Quanell X. "He was a kid that had great potential too. It's bad what's happening out here in the streets."

Calicut was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He turned himself in earlier this week and bailed out of jail Thursday after a judge raised his bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 6.

Chace Calicut's father speaks out

What they're saying:

Calicut, his family, and community advocates held a press conference outside his home on Friday, speaking out for the first time about the felony charges against him.

"I would like to thank the entire community, friends, and family who have been supporting us, sending out prayers and well wishes, and we will get through this," said Calicut's father.

"Georgia's got a damn good ball player"

What they're saying:

Calicut recently committed to playing football at the University of Georgia. FOX 26 asked community advocate, Quanell X, about Calicut's status on the team.

"Georgia's got a damn good ball player, and they have a very good kid with a good character. Once the truth comes out, and it will, we believe he will be vindicated," said Quanell X.

Quanell X claims Calicut is innocent in this case.

"He did not commit a crime," said Quanell X. "He was a victim that night, and we have proof."