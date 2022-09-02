Man shot to death during confrontation outside childhood friend’s home: authorities

A man who went to his childhood friend’s house was shot and killed during a confrontation in the front yard, authorities say.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 31200 block of North Head Drive.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man had gone to the home of a childhood friend, and the man and the homeowner got into a verbal and physical confrontation outside.

At some point, the sheriff’s office says the homeowner shot the other man. The man died at the scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene for the investigation. The homeowner was detained by deputies and interviewed.

The sheriff’s office believes this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.