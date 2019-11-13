Man shot through window of Cypress-area home while having dinner with family

Deputies say a man was struck by a bullet that came through the back window of his home in the Cypress area.

Harris County deputies say the man was having dinner with his wife and family when someone fired the shot around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on Mystic Timber Lane.

The man was shot in the stomach.

His wife drove him to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation. Deputies have not released any information on a possible suspect.