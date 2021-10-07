Man shot multiple times outside of apartment complex in SE Houston

article

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot outside of an apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road.

The man, in his 30s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Some people in the area reported hearing gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800.

