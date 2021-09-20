Man shot, killed while driving on Westpark Tollway, HPD says

article

Officials say a man was fatally shot Monday, while he was driving on Westpark Tollway.

Details are limited but according to Houston Police, officers were called to the 8000 block of Westpark Tollway, where a man was found shot while driving eastbound on the toll road.

Initially, he was expected to survive, but nearly an hour later, HPD confirmed the unidentified man succumbed to his injuries.

No other information was available, as of this writing.

