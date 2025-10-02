Man shot, killed by officer at Galveston's Seawolf Park following chase

The Brief A man was shot and killed by an officer at Seawolf Park in Galveston. Police say the man pointed a gun at an officer, and another officer shot him. The man reportedly led police on a chase from Hitchcock to Galveston before the shooting.



A man who led police on a chase from Hitchcock to Galveston was shot and killed by an officer at Seawolf Park on Thursday morning, authorities say.

The chase

The backstory:

According to Galveston police, the incident began before 4 a.m. when Hitchcock police conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect reportedly stopped but then drove away, prompting a pursuit.

Police say the suspect went down Highway 6, onto I-45 and then onto Galveston Island.

The Galveston Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office assisted Hitchcock police with the pursuit.

The suspect came to a stop at Seawolf Park on Pelican Island.

Suspect shot by police

What we know:

According to GPD, the suspect got out of his vehicle at Seawolf Park and fired a few shots.

Supervisors started talking to him, trying to defuse the situation. Police say the man put the gun in his waistband, and they continued talking for about 20 minutes.

At some point, police say the suspect started walking away, and they were trying to keep him contained because there were fishermen and other civilians in the park.

According to police, the suspect took the gun out of his waistband and pointed it in the direction of an officer. Another officer then fired a shot, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No other civilians or law enforcement officers were injured.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear which agency the officer who fired the shot is with. The man who was killed has not been identified publicly at this time.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. The Galveston Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation.