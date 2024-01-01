Man shot in neck outside Hookah bar near Shenandoah after being locked out

Houston Police are investigating a shooting near Shenandoah in southwest Houston after a man was shot in the neck outside H2K Hookah Bar.

Police say on New Year's Day, around 1:55am, officers received a call reporting a shooting on 5914 Gulfton Street.

After arriving, officers found a man in front of the hookah bar with a single gunshot to his neck. Firefighters also arrived at the scene to render aid to the man, eventually taking him to the nearest hospital.

After investigating, officers learned the man was locked out by other people inside the bar, until he was discovered by police.

According to police, the man's condition is unknown, and he was last reported to have undergone surgery,