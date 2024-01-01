Sheriff's deputies in Harris County are investigating a shooting near Greenspoint after a woman reported that her boyfriend was shot in the head.

Deputies say on New Year's Eve around 11:05 pm, units responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex located at the 9700 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East, in North Harris County.

After investigating, deputies learned a man had been shot and the suspect was seen driving away from the scene.

Deputies say the man injured was taken to an undisclosed hospital in an unknown condition.