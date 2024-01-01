Expand / Collapse search

Houston Crime: Boyfriend gets shot in head in Greenspoint apartment complex; his condition is unknown

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Boyfriend shot in head; shooter drove away

The incident occurred just after 11 PM, with a woman reporting to 9-1-1 that her boyfriend had been shot in the head, and the perpetrator had fled the scene. The injured man has been transported to the hospital, and as of the latest update, there is no information available regarding his condition. The authorities are actively investigating the incident.

HOUSTON - Sheriff's deputies in Harris County are investigating a shooting near Greenspoint after a woman reported that her boyfriend was shot in the head.

RELATED:1 dead after crash on Airline Drive, vehicle hit light pole: HCSO

Deputies say on New Year's Eve around 11:05 pm, units responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex located at the 9700 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East, in North Harris County.

After investigating, deputies learned a man had been shot and the suspect was seen driving away from the scene.  

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Deputies say the man injured was taken to an undisclosed hospital in an unknown condition.