1 dead after crash on Airline Drive, vehicle hit light pole: HCSO

Harris County authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash in north Houston on Sunday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to Airline Drive and East Mitchell after reports of a deadly crash.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The driver reportedly crashed into a light pole and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, the southbound lanes of Airline Drive are shut down in the area.



