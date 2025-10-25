The Brief A man was shot at West Tidwell Park late Friday night. He was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. There is no description of the shooter.



Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a park in northwest Houston late Friday night.

What we know:

Police say the man called for help around 10 p.m. at West Tidwell Park in the 4700 block of W Tidwell Road near TC Jester Blvd.

According to police, the man was reportedly resting on a bench along a walking path when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized.

What we don't know:

Police say the man wasn’t able to provide a description of the shooter, and officers haven’t been able to locate video or cameras in the area.