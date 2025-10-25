Man shot at Houston park on West Tidwell
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a park in northwest Houston late Friday night.
What we know:
Police say the man called for help around 10 p.m. at West Tidwell Park in the 4700 block of W Tidwell Road near TC Jester Blvd.
According to police, the man was reportedly resting on a bench along a walking path when he was shot.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized.
What we don't know:
Police say the man wasn’t able to provide a description of the shooter, and officers haven’t been able to locate video or cameras in the area.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.