Man shot at Houston park on West Tidwell

By
Published  October 25, 2025 6:10am CDT
Houston
The Brief

    • A man was shot at West Tidwell Park late Friday night.
    • He was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
    • There is no description of the shooter.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a park in northwest Houston late Friday night.

What we know:

Police say the man called for help around 10 p.m. at West Tidwell Park in the 4700 block of W Tidwell Road near TC Jester Blvd.

According to police, the man was reportedly resting on a bench along a walking path when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized.

What we don't know:

Police say the man wasn’t able to provide a description of the shooter, and officers haven’t been able to locate video or cameras in the area.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

