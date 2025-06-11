Family of Montgomery County man shot by current and retired Houston officers want answers

The Brief Keith Meyer was shot three times by current and retired HPD officers. The family wants answers and more details as the investigation is ongoing. Houston Police say HPD Internal Affairs is investigating. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is also investigating. Keith Meyers' family says he was walking his dog in Feb 2025 when he was shot, after getting lost in a wooded area and traveled into a neighbor's yard where he was shot.



According to civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen and the family of Keith Meyer, a husband and father of three, he got off late from his job in the oil industry, came home and was out walking his dog one night in February on Knotty Oaks Trail.

Man shot by current, retired Houston officers

The backstory:

"He got lost and ended up on his neighbor’s property," said Kallinen.

Kallinen says Meyer was shot three times: Once in his leg, once in the stomach, and once in his face.

Kallinen also says Meyer's hospital bills have reached over $1 million.

Keith Meyer’s father says he lives on 30 acres that are heavily wooded. He adds that the neighbors who shot his son also have a lot of land, and they are all connected by the wooded area.

As a father, neighbor and property owner, he says he is concerned, adding his son grew up here and knows the area well.

"This was like 11:15 at night, so he was used to being at a night shift and got turned around because it was dark," said Meyers. "These neighbors live on the back of the property, so we don’t interface with them. That’s a different subdivision, and they are really connected by the woods,"

"If you got a neighbor kid that’s on your property, maybe just ask who they are first, because my son is a non-confrontational person. He had his dog with him. He’s not a threat."

What they're saying:

"One or two inches, he would have been dead. As a matter of fact, he’s doing reconstructive surgery, and he had complications, and he had to go back," said Kallinen.

"The Montgomery County investigator who is investigating this has said that there was no weapon whatsoever. She also said that Keith did not attack or assault anybody. And the current accusations by the current HPD officers and former HPD was he reached for his waistband and which I’ve heard a million times, and he threatened them."

Kallinen says he wants to know more details about what happened to Meyer.

"We want to know why the internal affairs division of the City of Houston Police Department is not investigating," he said. "They haven't even got the medical records. So we need to have them get the records, so we are calling upon the Texas rangers to investigate this or the FBI, the civil rights division of the FBI."

HPD, Montgomery County DA, and Sheriff's Office respond

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office - they tell us in a statement: "This matter remains under active investigation, and we are not able to comment further at this time. "The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency handling the case," said Michael R. Holley, First Assistant District Attorney, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

We also spoke with HPD media relations over the phone. They told us the current HPD officer involved is on duty but the HPD Internal Affairs Division is investigating along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at this time we will need to file an open records request for more information.