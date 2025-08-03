Man shot during altercation on private property in Harris County

article

The Brief A man was shot in the arm after allegedly trespassing on a property in Harris County. The shooter, who was checking on the property for a relative, remained on the scene after the incident. The man who was shot is in fair condition, and the investigation is ongoing.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call on Oak Lane.

What we know:

One male was shot during an altercation. When deputies arrived, they applied a tourniquet to the male before transporting him to the hospital. He remains in fair condition.

Preliminary investigation has determined the shooter was checking on a property for a relative then discovered three men on the property without consent.

The shooter allegedly shot at the trespassers, striking one of the males in the arm.

The shooter remained on scene.

What's next:

An investigation is currently ongoing.