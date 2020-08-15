Man shot by off-duty Harris County deputy in SW Houston, second person sought

article

One man was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting involving a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was off-duty.



According to Cheryl Victorian, Asst. Chief with the Houston Police Department, officers were called out to the 3800 block of Ripplebrook in SW Houston around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted a 24-year-old Black male down on the ground with a woman applying pressure to what appeared to be a neck wound.



EMS personnel took the man to Ben Taub Hospital in unknown condition, according to Victorian.



Victorian said a preliminary investigation revealed that an off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was at a relative’s house when some type of disturbance began in his presence.



That’s when, according to Victorian, the deputy responded, and the Black male came out of a vehicle with a gun. The deputy then fired his weapon once, possibly twice, striking the Black male in the neck/throat area.



A second person, who is now a person of interest, was also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. That person fled the scene and police are attempting to locate him.



No other suspects are in custody and no other injuries were reported.



Authorities believe the shooting may have stemmed from an incident earlier in the day, but that remains under investigation.



The Houston Police Special Investigations Unit will be handling the criminal portion of the investigation.



Several witnesses are being interviewed by authorities.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy involved in the shooting works out of District 1 in north Harris County. The deputy has been with the department for five years and been on patrol for three years.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said as a result of the shooting, the deputy will be relieved of patrol duties until multiple investigations have been completed.



If you have any information on this incident, contact CrimeStoppers or the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.

