Man shot 5-7 times in ‘drug deal gone bad’ in Humble

Houston police say a man is dead after what they call a drug deal gone bad in the parking lot of the Crown Inn in Humble.

Police say a man met two other suspects in a parking lot where a transaction occurred. That transaction led to an argument that ended with the victim being shot 5-7 times, investigators say.

The two suspects in this fatal shooting are described as black males. One of the suspects is in his early 20s, 5'9"-5'11", and the other suspect has dreadlocks with frosted tips.

The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a newer red Infinity with a CarMax label.