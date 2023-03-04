Man shoots, kills neighbor's dogs after firing several shots in the ground

Authorities have a man behind bars after he allegedly shot, and killed his neighbor's dog in northwest Harris County.

Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said officers were called Friday to the 2500 block of Green Knoll Dr. in Greenspoint. That's where they found a dead dog from gunshots.

Initial details from Constable Herman is Dennis Melendez, 19, had been drinking and fired several gunshot rounds into the ground.

While that happened, his neighbor's dog was walking into the shooting path and was hit in the crossfire, killing the pup.

The 19-year-old was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail and charged with Animal Cruelty on a $7,500 bond.