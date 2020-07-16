Man shoots girlfriend, himself in murder-suicide in NW Harris Co. gas station parking lot

article

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a gas station in northwest Harris County.

Officers received the call about a shooting in the 13000 block of Kuykendahl Road around 3:18 p.m. Thursday.

When Pct. 4 deputies arrived, they found a male and female dead at the scene. It's believed the man shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

Multiple agencies responded to the call. Harris County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.