Man shares his story in hopes of preventing others from attempting suicide

Tuesday marks the start of National Suicide Prevention Month, and FOX 26 sat down with a suicide survivor who is now telling his story to hopefully prevent others from following through.

“I thought about ending my life multiple times," says Darrick Riedel.

For Riedel, July 4th was not one of celebration but one of rediscovery. On that day, he attempted suicide, the second time in one week.

“I grabbed a knife and started slicing my wrist with the dull side and then my dad walked in and then I tied tie a lease around my neck.”

Thankfully Riedel’s father was able to stop each attempt. Riedel, tells FOX 26 it was a combination of drug and alcohol abuse along with a contentious relationship with his father that made him want to take his life.

He attributes still being alive to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County District 3 Deputy Garcia responded to the call that came in towards the end of this shift.

He says he immediately could tell Riedel was very anxious, so Deputy Garcia started speaking to calm him down.

For Riedel, the simple conversation with Deputy Garcia helped him put his life back into focus.

"It felt like he cared. It felt like I’ve known him for a while."

Riedel has been sober since the event and tells FOX 26 he’s turned his life around.

Weeks later he was able to thank Deputy Garcia. Garcia says it’s good to see that his actions made a difference.

If you or a loved one may be at risk of suicide, here are resources that can help:

The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD: The crisis line provides help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the crisis line at 713-970-7000 and select Option 1.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741. Or you can chat with a counselor via Instant Message by clicking here. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

The deaf and hard of hearing can contact the Lifeline via TTY at 1-800-799-4889.

Trevor Lifeline: Call 1-866-488-7386 for the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community. Trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also speak with someone over text message or instant message.

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to text confidentially with a trained crisis counselor. Counselors are available 24/7.