Authorities need your help finding a man seen on video sprinting out of a jewelry store in north Houston after taking off with a necklace.

According to the Houston PD's Robbery Division, an unidentified man walked into the jewelry store in the 79000 block of W. FM 1960. He reportedly first walked in posing as a customer, walking around the store.

Meanwhile, investigators said an employee was helping a customer, and grabbed a necklace to show them, but before they could do so, the robber yanked it and is then seen on video running out of the store.

The thief has been described as white or Hispanic due to his fair complexion, between 19-25 years-old standing at 5'7 - 5'9 weighing about 150 to 170 pounds with black hair and a blue windbreaker.

(Photo courtesy of Houston PD Robbery Division)

If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or go online.