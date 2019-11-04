Man reportedly fires AK-47 at several homes, vehicles in Harris County

article

Harris County Constable's Office is looking for a man they believe shot several homes and cars using an AK-47.

Constable deputies responded to an aggravated assault in the 21800 block of North Werrington Way Saturday night. A witness told deputies she saw Casey, 41, Woods fire an AK-47 multiple times at a vehicle on North Werrington Way.

The victim's vehicle was hit several times, but the victim was not injured. Several homes and vehicles were hit by bullets from the AK-47.

Constable Mark Herman says Woods is wanted for Aggravated Assault.