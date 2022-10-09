Man pushing shopping car killed in hit-and-run crash on FM 529

article

Authorities say a man died Saturday night after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Harris County.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 16500 block of FM 529 when an unidentified man was pushing a shopping cart across the street. Deputies say that's when an unidentified woman driving a silver Hyundai SUV hit the man and another man in a red Inifiniti struck the shopping cart.

The second driver, according to officials, remained at the scene, but the first one left the scene. A short time later, however, deputies said she was brought back to the scene by a family member she called.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

She was detained by investigators and faces charges for failing to remain at the scene and render aid.

Additionally, both drivers did not show signs of intoxication.

An investigation remains underway.