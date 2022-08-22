A 25-year-old man went missing Sunday evening while trying to rescue his daughter from the water near the San Luis Pass, officials say.

The Galveston Island Beach Patrol was able to rescue the girl, but the man has not been found.

According to the Beach Patrol, they responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a girl in distress at the San Luis Pass, on the Galveston side, north of the bridge. Officials say they spotted her on a float and went out on a jet ski to rescue her.

Authorities say the man is presumed to have drowned, but a search continues on Monday.

Other agencies have joined the search including Galveston boat and helicopter crews, Jamaica Beach Patrol, Gulf Coast Rescue, Galveston Police Department and the Galveston Fire Department.

The missing person is described as a Latino male who is 5’6" tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts. Officials say it’s not known if he is wearing a life jacket.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.

The Beach Patrol is reminding the public not to swim at either end of the Island because of dangerous tidal currents and uneven bottom contours.

