Man with long history of burglaries back behind bars in Houston

The Brief A "serial burglar" is back behind bars thanks to a tip from the public, authorities say. Steven Campbell has been in and out of prison since 1977 for burglary of a habitation. Authorities say he is now suspected of stealing a bike in the Heights.



A man with a long history of burglaries is back behind bars.

According to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, Steven Campbell, 64, was taken into custody thanks to a tip from the public.

Who is Steven Campbell?

The backstory:

According to his criminal history, Steven Campbell has been in and out of prison since 1977. It's all for the same crime: burglary of a habitation.

"He's a serial burglar," Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said last week, when Campbell was still at large. "That's what he's known for. All of his cases involve burglary."

Court records say Campbell has been sentenced to prison for a total of 267 years.

"This time, I really hope the system kinda keeps him a bit," Rosen said last week. "The last stint that he did, he did 13 years in prison, got out, and started doing the same exact thing."

Campbell suspected in recent case

Dig deeper:

According to the constable’s office, Campbell is accused of stealing a $5,000 bike in the Heights. The constable’s office says detectives are also investigating his ties to a jewelry theft there and in Montrose.