Houston crime: 64-year-old serial burglar wanted for string of break-ins in Heights, Montrose

The Brief Steven Campbell is accused of burglarizing multiple residences in Houston's Heights and Montrose areas. Campbell had previously been sentenced for burglary for a total of 267 years. Detectives say Campbell pawned off a bike he stole about 10 minutes from where he stole it.



A man with a long history of burglaries is wanted for more burglaries in the Houston area.

Houston crime: Serial burglar wanted

What we know:

According to his criminal history, Steven Campbell has been in and out of prison since 1977. It's all for the same crime: Burglary of a habitation.

"He's a serial burglar," said Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. "That's what he's known for. All of his cases involve burglary."

Court records say Campbell has been sentenced to prison for a total of 267 years.

"This time, I really hope the system kinda keeps him a bit," Rosen said. "The last stint that he did, he did 13 years in prison, got out, and started doing the same exact thing."

Lock your doors

Why you should care:

Constable Rosen says Campbell reportedly makes entry through unlocked doors and windows.

"He walks down the street, sees if car doors are open, sees if a house door is open, sees if a garage is open, and then will go in there and burglarize," he says.

FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace spoke to a Montrose homeowner who captured Campbell on his security camera stealing his wife's bike from their garage.

"We have a detached garage, and there's a side door, and we left the door unlocked," the homeowner said.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said the burglar used a ladder to climb up and move a security camera. A surveillance photo shows the burglar wearing the homeowner's wife's helmet while he's on the ladder.

It's believed he then stole the bike, threw it over a fence, then used the ladder to escape.

Two hours later, detectives say Campbell can be seen selling the bike at a pawn shop some 10 minutes from where he stole it. The homeowner says they got the bike back two days later.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Precinct 1 Constables Office, specifically Detective Joseph Bowden, by emailing Joseph.Bowden@cn1.hctx.net.