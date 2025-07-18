Expand / Collapse search

Houston crime: 64-year-old serial burglar wanted for string of break-ins in Heights, Montrose

Published  July 18, 2025 9:45pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
64-year-old serial burglar wanted for Houston-area break-ins

A man who has previously been sentenced to over 200 years in prison is now suspected of breaking into residences in Houston's Heights and Montrose areas. FOX 26's Randy Wallace spoke to officials and a burglary victim.

The Brief

    • Steven Campbell is accused of burglarizing multiple residences in Houston's Heights and Montrose areas.
    • Campbell had previously been sentenced for burglary for a total of 267 years.
    • Detectives say Campbell pawned off a bike he stole about 10 minutes from where he stole it.

HOUSTON - A man with a long history of burglaries is wanted for more burglaries in the Houston area.

Houston crime: Serial burglar wanted

What we know:

According to his criminal history, Steven Campbell has been in and out of prison since 1977. It's all for the same crime: Burglary of a habitation. 

"He's a serial burglar," said Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. "That's what he's known for. All of his cases involve burglary."

Court records say Campbell has been sentenced to prison for a total of 267 years.

"This time, I really hope the system kinda keeps him a bit," Rosen said. "The last stint that he did, he did 13 years in prison, got out, and started doing the same exact thing."

Lock your doors

Why you should care:

Constable Rosen says Campbell reportedly makes entry through unlocked doors and windows. 

"He walks down the street, sees if car doors are open, sees if a house door is open, sees if a garage is open, and then will go in there and burglarize," he says.

FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace spoke to a Montrose homeowner who captured Campbell on his security camera stealing his wife's bike from their garage.

"We have a detached garage, and there's a side door, and we left the door unlocked," the homeowner said.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said the burglar used a ladder to climb up and move a security camera. A surveillance photo shows the burglar wearing the homeowner's wife's helmet while he's on the ladder.

It's believed he then stole the bike, threw it over a fence, then used the ladder to escape.

Two hours later, detectives say Campbell can be seen selling the bike at a pawn shop some 10 minutes from where he stole it. The homeowner says they got the bike back two days later.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Precinct 1 Constables Office, specifically Detective Joseph Bowden, by emailing Joseph.Bowden@cn1.hctx.net.

The Source: Information in this report comes from court records, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, and a burglary victim.

