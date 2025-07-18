Houston crime: 64-year-old serial burglar wanted for string of break-ins in Heights, Montrose
HOUSTON - A man with a long history of burglaries is wanted for more burglaries in the Houston area.
What we know:
According to his criminal history, Steven Campbell has been in and out of prison since 1977. It's all for the same crime: Burglary of a habitation.
"He's a serial burglar," said Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. "That's what he's known for. All of his cases involve burglary."
Court records say Campbell has been sentenced to prison for a total of 267 years.
"This time, I really hope the system kinda keeps him a bit," Rosen said. "The last stint that he did, he did 13 years in prison, got out, and started doing the same exact thing."
Lock your doors
Why you should care:
Constable Rosen says Campbell reportedly makes entry through unlocked doors and windows.
"He walks down the street, sees if car doors are open, sees if a house door is open, sees if a garage is open, and then will go in there and burglarize," he says.
FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace spoke to a Montrose homeowner who captured Campbell on his security camera stealing his wife's bike from their garage.
"We have a detached garage, and there's a side door, and we left the door unlocked," the homeowner said.
The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said the burglar used a ladder to climb up and move a security camera. A surveillance photo shows the burglar wearing the homeowner's wife's helmet while he's on the ladder.
It's believed he then stole the bike, threw it over a fence, then used the ladder to escape.
Two hours later, detectives say Campbell can be seen selling the bike at a pawn shop some 10 minutes from where he stole it. The homeowner says they got the bike back two days later.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact the Precinct 1 Constables Office, specifically Detective Joseph Bowden, by emailing Joseph.Bowden@cn1.hctx.net.
The Source: Information in this report comes from court records, the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, and a burglary victim.