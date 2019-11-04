Man lives in pod at Walmart to receive 10,000 lbs. of food donations for children anticipating Christmas presents

Jammin' Jimmy Olson is a legend in the Houston radio history. JJO, also known as JJO or "The Boy in the Box," is the name behind the legendary heritage radio station KBXX 97.9 The Box.

Since the beginning of his radio career, he was quickly drawn into being able to help his community. Olson is now going on his 21st year with his JJO charity drive.

He’s currently living outside of Walmart on Dunvale Road and is on day four of his holiday food drive to benefit the Houston Food Bank and simultaneously his Ton of Toys toy drive benefits Houston Area Toys for Tots.

Texas ranks seventh in child food insecurity. On any given day there are 66,000 who are at risk of hunger.

He’s accepting all non-perishable foods, and newly unwrapped toys and bikes and in exchange, you will also walk away with a treat including tickets to Schlitterbahn, Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Moody Garden.

Jimmy will be at Walmart Supercenter 2727 Dunvale Road at Westheimer until November 11 at 3 p.m.



