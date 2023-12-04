The Houston Police Department has charged a man connected to a shooting involving two men on 6301 East Houston Rd on Dec. 1.

Police have charged Juan Antonio Magna, 70, with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading arrest.

Police say around 11:35pm, officers found two 40 year-old men shot multiple times and saw a truck leaving the area.

According to officials. Houston Fire Department paramedics also responded to the scene and transported both men to the hospital.

While investigating, police learned the men and Manga were getting barbeque at a truck lot in the area, when gunfire began.

Police say a witness identified Magna as the driver who had left the scene. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. But as soon as Magna was approached, he led the police on a chase. Officers eventually were able to take Magna into custody.

Police say Magana was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office was contacted and Magana was subsequently charged for his role and booked into the Harris County Jail.

