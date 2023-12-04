The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash after a man was seen running out of a pharmacy leading police on a chase along North Freeway.

Deputies say around 1 a.m. Shenandoah Police saw a man running out of a pharmacy, and ran into his car with another person inside.

While driving away, the man ran into a patrol car which lead to a chase.

To help stop the driver, Harris County Sheriff's officers eventually joined the chase and set up spike strikes in the surrounding area. Authorities say the man had exited the freeway and crashed a BMW into a utility pole.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Officials say the passenger was trapped inside the car after the crash, but was released and taken to the hospital in critical condition. According to investigators, the driver will be charged with burglary of a business and evading a motor vehicle.

Deputies also mentioned if the passenger does not survive the crash the driver could face murder charges.

Lieutenant Benoit of the Harris County Sheriff's Office said "Hey, the one thing we can convey to the general public, this is the holidays we just passed Thanksgiving. Christmas is coming upon us. Just pull over. You know, let the officer make contact with you. Nine times out of ten, it'll be a simple citation. But if you flee, it's automatically a felony charge and you putting at risk not only all these innocent bystanders, citizens and so forth, but your own life may be at risk. So, you know, please take heed".