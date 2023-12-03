The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a party that left teenagers and a 19-year-old man on responded to the 1120 block of Woolwich Drive.

An unknown suspect shot three teens 16, 17 and 19 in the crowd while they were leaving after a fight broke out, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

RELATED: 1 dead, 3 injured after club disturbance leads to gas station shooting near South Side of Houston

Officers say two of the teens are in a decent condition, but the third teen is in critical condition but stable.

According to deputies, the party was promoted on social media and had flyers.

Authorities say they have no suspects but are still investigating the shooting.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!