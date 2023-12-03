The Houston Police Department is investigating after four people were shot outside League Lounge on 4815 Griggs Road on Sunday night.

Police say around 1:45 a.m. there was a disturbance call at League Lounge that lead into the gas station's parking lot.

RELATED: Houston police chase ends in crash: Teen dead, 4 hospitalized

The disturbance ended with gunfire, injuring two men and two women. One of the women shot was killed, according to police.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Houston Police Department is investigating after four people were shot outside League Lounge on 4815 Griggs Road on Sunday night.

Authorities say the other people injured were taken to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department.

The condition of the other victims has not been given.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Two persons of interest have been identified by the HPD, but no suspect has been identified, according to police.