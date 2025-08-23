Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Houston early Saturday
HOUSTON - A man is dead after apparently losing control and crashing his vehicle early Saturday morning in Houston.
Houston fatal crash
What we know:
The Houston Police Department responded to the incident around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened in the 1100 block of Durham Drive at Nett Street.
The vehicle, driven by a man believed to be in his late 30s to mid 40s, appears to have lost control before striking a utility pole.
HPD says the vehicle was traveling at a high speed at the time.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The name of the driver has not been released.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Houston Police Department.