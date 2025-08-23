Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Houston early Saturday

Published  August 23, 2025 6:31pm CDT
The Brief

    • A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a utility pole in Houston.
    • The crash occurred early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Durham Drive.
    • Police believe the man was traveling at a high speed, and his name has not been released.

HOUSTON - A man is dead after apparently losing control and crashing his vehicle early Saturday morning in Houston.

Houston fatal crash

What we know:

The Houston Police Department responded to the incident around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened in the 1100 block of Durham Drive at Nett Street.

The vehicle, driven by a man believed to be in his late 30s to mid 40s, appears to have lost control before striking a utility pole. 

HPD says the vehicle was traveling at a high speed at the time. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

What we don't know:

The name of the driver has not been released. 

The Source: Information in this report came from the Houston Police Department.

