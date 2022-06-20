Expand / Collapse search

Man killed after being shot multiple times in NW Harris Co. in attempted carjacking, suspect on the run

By
Published 
Updated 8:58PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
10700 block of Brentway Dr. article

Photo from the scene at 10700 block of Brentway Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A search is underway for a suspect following a deadly shooting/attempted carjacking on Monday evening in Harris County

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 10700 block of Brentway Drive. 

Authorities said a male victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in a dark shirt, who fled on foot. 

If you see the suspect, please contact authorities. 