Man killed after being shot multiple times in NW Harris Co. in attempted carjacking, suspect on the run

A search is underway for a suspect following a deadly shooting/attempted carjacking on Monday evening in Harris County.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 10700 block of Brentway Drive.

Authorities said a male victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in a dark shirt, who fled on foot.

If you see the suspect, please contact authorities.