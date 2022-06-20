Man killed after being shot multiple times in NW Harris Co. in attempted carjacking, suspect on the run
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A search is underway for a suspect following a deadly shooting/attempted carjacking on Monday evening in Harris County.
Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 10700 block of Brentway Drive.
Authorities said a male victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in a dark shirt, who fled on foot.
If you see the suspect, please contact authorities.