Man killed in SUV vs. motorcycle hit and run on Sam Houston Pkwy

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a hit and run accident that took place on Saturday, Sept. 5 around 3:30 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to an accident with a white SUV and a motorcycle that took place at 1110 N Sam Houston Pkwy W.

Police say upon arrival they located a man in his 20s on the roadway, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the driver kept going after the crash to a nearby gas station. The motorcycle was still under the truck when police found it.

Emergency crews fond the SUV at a gas station at 2780 N Sam Houston Pkwy W.

The driver fled the area before police arrived, it was reported that the SUV just left a bar in the area.

The truck caught on fire and was fully engulfed when fire arrived.

