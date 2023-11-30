The Harris County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying suspects involved in a fatal road rage shooting on Nov. 19.

Deputies say the victim, Angel Muniz-Acosta, 21, was fatally shot, while a female passenger escaped unharmed.

In our original report, Muniz-Acosta was shot in his car near Freeport Street and the 13800 block of Muscatine Street, a few blocks north of the I-10 East Freeway.

The sheriff said the shooting possibly stemmed from a road rage incident.

According to deputies, Muniz-Acosta was driving in a white pick-up truck with his girlfriend when someone in a light - colored sedan fired into the truck and shot him.

Police say the suspects were last seen driving a silver-colored 4-door sedan. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.