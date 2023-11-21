A 21-year-old man who was shot while driving in east Harris County has died, officials say.

In an update Tuesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Angel Muniz-Acosta succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

PREVIOUS: 1 critically injured in possible road rage incident, authorities investigating

On Sunday afternoon, Muniz-Acosta was shot in his car near Freeport Street and Muscatine Street, a few blocks north of the I-10 East Freeway.

The sheriff says the shooting possibly stemmed from a road rage incident.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, someone in a vehicle fired into Muniz-Acosta’s vehicle and shot him.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

There is no description of a suspect or the vehicle they were in at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.