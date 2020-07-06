Man killed in hit-and-run while crossing intersection in SW Houston

article

Police need the public’s help to identify the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian while he was crossing an intersection in southwest Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim, Sik Kwan, was wearing a reflective vest as he crossed the intersection at Candlegreen Lane and South Gessner Road around 5:10 a.m. June 10.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle struck the victim and then fled the scene without rendering aid. Kwan died at the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

