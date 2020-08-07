Man hospitalized after golf cart incident in Cypress

article

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an incident involving a golf cart in Cypress.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near the intersection of Cherrywood Bend Drive and Millpass Lane around 11:47 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, they found a man with severe head injuries.

He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS