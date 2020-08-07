Man hospitalized after golf cart incident in Cypress
article
CYPRESS, Texas - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an incident involving a golf cart in Cypress.
The Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near the intersection of Cherrywood Bend Drive and Millpass Lane around 11:47 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, they found a man with severe head injuries.
He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. He was last reported to be in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.